B&B The Verhaegen

Oude Houtlei 110, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Centrally located, the sumptuous Hôtel Verhaegen is a mine of local history. Formerly a private mansion inhabited by barons and counts, the five room hotel has been carefully restored by its current owners, a pair of interior designers. Original details include ornate fireplaces and canvases by the 18th century Ghent painter Pieter Norbert van Reijsschoot. —From $240, Oude Houtlei 110, 32/(0) 9-265-07-60. Photo courtesy of Hotel Verhaegen. This appeared in the September/October 2010 issue.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

