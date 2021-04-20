Romance in the Italian Riviera

A charming 4-star family-run historic property, the Grand Hotel Miramare is luxurious, yet homely. Located in the heart of Santa Margherita Ligure, shopping, restaurant & beaches are happening right in front of the hotel. I especially love the beautiful panoramic views that can be enjoyed from the room's balcony. Its a place where you want to go for your honeymoon or a romantic getaway. Soak in the oversized bathtubs and sip champagne overlooking the Riviera Italiana, then walk down to a seafood restaurant.

There is also a garden, pool, spa & terrace restaurant which served the local speciality - Pesto Genovese!