Grand Hotel Miramare
Via Milite Ignoto, 30, 16038 Santa Margherita Ligure GE, Italy
| +39 0185 287013
Luxury just inches from the seaIf you are coming to Genoa to find a luxurious seaside escape, get out of the urban city and make sure you stay at least one night at the Grand Hotel Miramare in Santa Margherita Ligure (roughly 45 minutes from Genoa by train). With a full service spa, massive saltwater pool, and breathtaking ocean views, this hotel makes a perfect base to explore the entirety of the Italian Riviera (including neighboring Portofino, the tiny villages of Cinque Terre, and the hidden beaches that dot the coastline). With these sea views, it is definitely worth splurging on an oceanfront room. (Unfortunately, this hotel is closed January through March, so you may need to plan accordingly.)
almost 7 years ago
Romance in the Italian Riviera
A charming 4-star family-run historic property, the Grand Hotel Miramare is luxurious, yet homely. Located in the heart of Santa Margherita Ligure, shopping, restaurant & beaches are happening right in front of the hotel. I especially love the beautiful panoramic views that can be enjoyed from the room's balcony. Its a place where you want to go for your honeymoon or a romantic getaway. Soak in the oversized bathtubs and sip champagne overlooking the Riviera Italiana, then walk down to a seafood restaurant.
There is also a garden, pool, spa & terrace restaurant which served the local speciality - Pesto Genovese!
