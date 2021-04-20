Drinking in Istanbul, On a Bridge

It’s an obstacle course to get through the restaurant hawkers on the Galata bridge. Sometimes they stand directly in front of people walking by, thrusting their menus around, shouting “hello lady,” and blocking the walkway. But push past and the setting becomes one of the best places in Istanbul to grab a beer or a nargile. The bridge connects Istanbul’s imperial city to its European neighborhoods, and bars and restaurants line both sides, facing the Golden Horn. Here, below the city’s traffic and tramway, is where I used to sit on a bean bag and watch the sunset with my friends after a long work day. Any place that looks relaxing is a good bet here (first check if they serve beer though), but we used to head to Onnumera.