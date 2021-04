When embarking on my yearly trips overseas, one of the things I truly look forward to is my first few days of jet lag. For me, jet lag doesn't include nausea, irritability or fatigue - it merely means sleeping and waking at unusual hours. Jet lag has given me the opportunity to experience the liveliness at London 's Smithfield Market at sunrise, and witness the mayhem in a Bucharest cafe full of students at 3 am. My first few hours in Istanbul involved sleeping at 6 pm and leaving the hotel on foot at 3 am. Walking the still, dark streets at that hour provided a gentle introduction to the unfamiliar city. At sunrise I found myself at Galata bridge to witness the tranquility of the local fishermen silently casting their lines into the Bosphorus. As I sat to watch the sun rise over Asia, I began to hear the electric murmur of the call to prayer emanating from the city's mosques. These gentle tones prepared me for the forthcoming energy I would soon experience as the city began to wake.