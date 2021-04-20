Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fjellheisen

Sollivegen 12, 9020 Tromsdalen, Norway
+47 926 18 839
Taking a Cablecar in the Middle of the Night Tromso Norway

Taking a Cablecar in the Middle of the Night

The Fjellheisen cablecar in Tromsø, which takes you up Mount Floya, operates 24 hours in the summer, when the Arctic sunshine stays with you all night. Whether you're planning to hike or merely to stand and gaze at the view of the mountains, it's a lovely experience. We went up around midnight, just after a blood-red sun had 'set' behind the peaks. By the time the cable car had reached the top, the sun was visible again. Little patches of dirty snow sat in hollows around us, the town of Tromsø spread out below, and the mountain range disappeared invitingly behind (we didn't accept the invitation, but that wasn't the point...).
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30