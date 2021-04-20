Where are you going?
Fitz & Follwell Co.

1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
| +1 514-521-8356 ext. 311
Burn Off the Cheese Curds Montreal Canada

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Burn Off the Cheese Curds

Hunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal.

The shop is located on beautiful Avenue du Mont-Royal, and should serve to whet your appetite for all things bipedal. Montreal is one of Canada's most bike-friendly cities, and the folks at Fitz & Follwell Co. can help get you on your way.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

