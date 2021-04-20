Fitz & Follwell Co.
1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
| +1 514-521-8356 ext. 311
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Burn Off the Cheese CurdsHunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal.
The shop is located on beautiful Avenue du Mont-Royal, and should serve to whet your appetite for all things bipedal. Montreal is one of Canada's most bike-friendly cities, and the folks at Fitz & Follwell Co. can help get you on your way.