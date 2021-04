Fernandez & Wells 8A Exhibition Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 2HF, UK

Wells and Good Up for a long day at the museums near South Kensington? Resist going into a smelly-ale pub to fuel up on energy for the more quaint and charming Fernandez & Wells. It feels indie, even though there are several locations throughout the city. Have a coffee or a tea or a sandwich stuffed with goat cheese, chorizo and rocket all from local farmer's markets. They serve quality food in a homey atmosphere.