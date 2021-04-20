Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fasano Punta del Este

Cno. C. Egusquiza y Paso del Barranco, 20400 Punta del Este, Uruguay
Website
| +598 4267 0000
Gaucho Chic Punta Del Este Uruguay
Less is More Punta Del Este Uruguay
Gaucho Chic Punta Del Este Uruguay
Less is More Punta Del Este Uruguay

Gaucho Chic

Brazilian hotelier Rogerio Fasano took a gamble when he built Fasano Punta del Este 12 miles inland from Uruguay’s popular beaches. When guests enter the gates to the 1,200-acre property, they see cattle and horses grazing on expanses of pastureland. For the reception area, modernist architect Isay Weinfeld reinterpreted a Uruguayan chacra (ranch). Scattered throughout the property are 32 concrete bunker-style bungalows. The gaucho-meets-Mad Men interiors are furnished with vintage leather chairs and sheepskin area rugs. At day’s end, the infinity pool at the spa is the best place to take in the otherworldly sunsets. Doubles from $600. 598/(0) 4-267-0000. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

The Leading Hotels of the World
over 6 years ago

Less is More

Uruguay’s Punta del Este is legendary as the South American playground of the world’s jet set, who descend when winter has taken hold in the northern hemisphere. At Hotel Fasano Punta del Este, however, guests experience the pampas illuminated by starry skies and not the flashbulbs of paparazzi. The hotel sits on over 1,000 acres of land—the guests in the 20 bungalows have an area larger than New York’s Central Park to themselves. When the sun sets, guests can start their evenings in the hotel’s lounge, seen here, located in a building that dates from when the property was a private home. Like the newer bungalows, the building was designed by the acclaimed Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld. Understated and contemporary, it defers to the dramatic rock landscape and the constellations of the southern night sky—the true stars of this evening show here. To experience Hotel Fasano Punta del Este, visit http://bit.ly/1DSFqXH

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points