Less is More

Uruguay's Punta del Este is legendary as the South American playground of the world's jet set, who descend when winter has taken hold in the northern hemisphere. At Hotel Fasano Punta del Este, however, guests experience the pampas illuminated by starry skies and not the flashbulbs of paparazzi. The hotel sits on over 1,000 acres of land—the guests in the 20 bungalows have an area larger than New York's Central Park to themselves. When the sun sets, guests can start their evenings in the hotel's lounge, seen here, located in a building that dates from when the property was a private home. Like the newer bungalows, the building was designed by the acclaimed Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld. Understated and contemporary, it defers to the dramatic rock landscape and the constellations of the southern night sky—the true stars of this evening show here.