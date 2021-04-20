Fairmont Empress 721 Government St, Victoria, BC V8W 1W5, Canada

Unstuffy High Tea At The Fairmont Empress Every book will tell you to have high tea at the Empress in Victoria, and you should. They welcomed our three-generation group, including 2 kids under 6, and had hot chocolate for those who didn't want tea. They also had a full gluten-free option, which was a very welcome surprise. I recommend the Empress blend tea with milk and sugar, and the peppermint also got the stamp of approval from our group. The tri-level tray of treats is the fun part: chicken curry finger sandwiches and cake wrapped in marzipan were the faves. It's actually fun and not stuffy at all, which was my fear.