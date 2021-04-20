Fairmont Empress
721 Government St, Victoria, BC V8W 1W5, Canada
+1 250-384-8111
Unstuffy High Tea At The Fairmont EmpressEvery book will tell you to have high tea at the Empress in Victoria, and you should. They welcomed our three-generation group, including 2 kids under 6, and had hot chocolate for those who didn't want tea. They also had a full gluten-free option, which was a very welcome surprise. I recommend the Empress blend tea with milk and sugar, and the peppermint also got the stamp of approval from our group. The tri-level tray of treats is the fun part: chicken curry finger sandwiches and cake wrapped in marzipan were the faves. It's actually fun and not stuffy at all, which was my fear.
over 5 years ago
Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia
An iconic landmark, Fairmont Empress sits grandly on the water overlooking Victoria's Inner Harbor in the city center, near arts, entertainment and cultural attractions. Boasting turn-of-the-century architecture, it is currently undergoing a more than C$30 million renovation that will enhance virtually every aspect of the property. A tradition since 1908 when the hotel first opened, Afternoon Tea is a must for any visitor to the city. In addition to an impressive dining experience, the hotel is home to one of Canada’s best spas, Willow Stream.
almost 7 years ago
An Afternoon in Victoria
When in Victoria, spend an afternoon enjoying tea and then stroll down to the docks for some great fish and chips that is sold from an old shipping container.
almost 6 years ago
Afternoon Tea At Fairmont Empress Hotel
Afternoon tea in the tea lobby at the majestic Empress Hotel, overlooking the beautiful Inner Harbour, is a popular experience for locals and visitors.
Tea Service starts at 11:30 daily with the last seating at 4:45 p.m. One hour is recommended to enjoy the Afternoon Tea experience. Evening Tea is also available starting at 7:00 p.m. with the last seating at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from May until September.
