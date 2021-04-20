Everest Base Camp Tingri County, Shigatse, Tibet, China

I Dream of the Himalayas It had always been my dream to see the Himalayas but having been cursed with weak lungs, I always hesitated going. A few years ago I finally decided to do it . Armed with inhalers and a small vial of Diamox tablets, I flew from Kathmandu to Lhasa where I spent a few days getting acclimated. From Lhasa, I did an overland return trip to Kathmandu. The first time I saw the Himalayas, I was speechless because I was looking at four of the tallest peaks on earth – including Mount Everest!



The amazing part about the Himalayas is not only that they are a tall range of mountains but they are also a long range. We drove for days and they never left our view. I never got tired of the stark landscape of the plateau either. For me, it was two weeks of a dream come true!



Travelling across the Tibetan Plateau is not necessarily easy but if you love mountainscapes and yearn for a bit of adventure, add Tibet and the Himalayas to your bucket list. When you plan your trip, take the following into consideration:



1. If you overnight at Everest Base camp, bring along a sleeping bag.

2. Bring extra batteries for all your electronic devices as the cold will drain them faster and keep them close to your body to help retain their charge.

3. Make sure you have plenty of water at all times. The high altitude will dehydrate you quickly.

4. If you’re a woman, bring a lightweight sarong. As you can see from the photo, there are no trees or rocks to hide behind when nature calls.