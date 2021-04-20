Where are you going?
Erotika Love Store

19 Amberes
Website
| +52 55 5207 3219
Love Store/Sex Shop in Zona Rosa Mexico City Mexico

Love Store/Sex Shop in Zona Rosa

There's no shortage of sex shops or love stores in LGBT-friendly Zona Rosa, but Erotika may be the cleanest and most inviting, with its hot pink color scheme and "No shame here" attitude. This is one of several stores Erotika runs throughout the city.

The surrounding neighborhood is filled with gay-themed nightclubs and bars, so you'll have plenty of choice about where and how to spend an evening in Mexico City.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
