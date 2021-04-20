Erotika Love Store
19 Amberes
| +52 55 5207 3219
Photo courtesy of Erotika Love Store
Love Store/Sex Shop in Zona RosaThere's no shortage of sex shops or love stores in LGBT-friendly Zona Rosa, but Erotika may be the cleanest and most inviting, with its hot pink color scheme and "No shame here" attitude. This is one of several stores Erotika runs throughout the city.
The surrounding neighborhood is filled with gay-themed nightclubs and bars, so you'll have plenty of choice about where and how to spend an evening in Mexico City.