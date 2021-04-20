El Colibri Calle El Calvano, San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

The best restaurant in San Juan del Sur Colibri

From our experience, Nicaraguan cuisine is not the most exciting in the world. It’s not bad, by any means, but once we’d had our fill of rice and beans, and gotten some fresh fish and shrimp down at the touristy restaurants along the beach in San Juan del Sur, we were ready for something different. Lanterns and Buddha statues gave Colibri’s outdoor seating area a slight new-agey vibe, but not in an unpleasant way. And the food was good. Granted, it took a while to get to us. (We probably should’ve ordered appetizers. They seemed to arrive more quickly.) But the pasta sauce was flavorful—maybe it took so long because they were making it from scratch?—and the chocolate cake was delicious. They had plenty of vegetarian options, too.



