Mercado
Calle Atravesada, Granada, Nicaragua
Sun 6am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 5am - 10pm
The Tropical Colors of Grenada's Central MarketThe central market in Grenada is an unforgettable sensory experience. Its narrow pathways make wandering through the aisles of fruits and vegetables, sauces, meats, and trinkets an intense experience.
The sweet scent of mangoes is enticing as is the stinging smells of chiles and the warm comforting smell of tortillas on the grill.
Nicaragua's tropical heat outside permeates inside the market so make sure to bring water for hydration. The entrance to the market is a short walk from the town square.