Mercado

Calle Atravesada, Granada, Nicaragua
Website
The Tropical Colors of Grenada's Central Market Granada Nicaragua

More info

Sun 6am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 5am - 10pm

The central market in Grenada is an unforgettable sensory experience. Its narrow pathways make wandering through the aisles of fruits and vegetables, sauces, meats, and trinkets an intense experience.

The sweet scent of mangoes is enticing as is the stinging smells of chiles and the warm comforting smell of tortillas on the grill.

Nicaragua's tropical heat outside permeates inside the market so make sure to bring water for hydration. The entrance to the market is a short walk from the town square.
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert

