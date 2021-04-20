Boarding Down Central America's Youngest Volcano

We thought we were just going for a hike through a rain forest to the top of a volcano. It turns out that our pre-arranged tour took us to the top of Central America's youngest volcano located in Nicaragua: Cerro Negro. The active Cerro Negro volcano initially formed in 1850 and last erupted in 1999.

The hike up was hot, sweaty, and completely exposed to the sun. However, the view at the top was worthwhile. We took photos of the steam vents, smelled sulfur, and could dig into the damp volcanic ash to feel the volcanic heat still radiating on the summit. I worried that the soles of my shoes might melt!

To get down, we had to volcano board. Each group member carried a snowboard-shaped wooden board with a sheet of metal adhered to the back. Most folks used their board as a sled; but a few opted to try the activity standing up.

The hike up was about 1.5 hours while the trip down took less than five minutes of sliding on the fine black volcanic gravel. While the tour outfitter provided protective clothing, gloves, and safety glasses, everyone was filthy and black with ash at the bottom!

This was not quite the pleasant rainforest hike we anticipated, but we would certainly recommend the Cerro Negro volcano boarding tour to anyone else who visits Nicaragua!