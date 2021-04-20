Taco Locos
Nicaragua
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 5pm
Tacos and Surfboards on Playa MaderaPlaya Madera is one of San Juan del Sur's best surfing beaches. It's only a short 20 minute ride out of town and is popular with both travelers and locals.
If you aren't a surfer and are looking for a snack or if you need a pick me up after your time on the water, Taco Locos is the perfect place for a cold beer and, well, tacos. They are known for their fish tacos but the chicken tacos are also top notch. And while tacos are not traditionally Nicaraguan, the flavors are fresh and compliment the relaxed vibe of this beach.
The restaurant is tiny - only a small palapa on the beach with not more than 10 tables.