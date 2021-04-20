Where are you going?
Taco Locos

Nicaragua
Tacos and Surfboards on Playa Madera Rivas Nicaragua

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 5pm

Tacos and Surfboards on Playa Madera

Playa Madera is one of San Juan del Sur's best surfing beaches. It's only a short 20 minute ride out of town and is popular with both travelers and locals.

If you aren't a surfer and are looking for a snack or if you need a pick me up after your time on the water, Taco Locos is the perfect place for a cold beer and, well, tacos. They are known for their fish tacos but the chicken tacos are also top notch. And while tacos are not traditionally Nicaraguan, the flavors are fresh and compliment the relaxed vibe of this beach.

The restaurant is tiny - only a small palapa on the beach with not more than 10 tables.
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert

