El Borrego Viudo

Calle Cerrada de Revolución
+52 55 5516 4901
Tacos al Pastor a Todas Horas Mexico City Mexico

Tacos al Pastor a Todas Horas

Not every late-night dining option in Mexico City is upscale. For every Au Pied du Cochon or Brasserie Lipp, there are a dozen dives of dubious cleanliness but immense popularity. One of these—and a perennial favorite—is El Borrego Viudo.

While their tacos might not be the most generous in size, they're cheap and they're made and served quickly, two traits that keep clients coming back again and again and keep lines out the door on many nights. The restaurant is best known for its tacos al pastor, tacos stuffed with pork that has been roasted on a horizontal spit. Diners in the know like to ask for their tacos with an order of tepache—a fermented pineapple juice drink.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
