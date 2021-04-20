El Borrego Viudo
Calle Cerrada de Revolución
+52 55 5516 4901
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Tacos al Pastor a Todas HorasNot every late-night dining option in Mexico City is upscale. For every Au Pied du Cochon or Brasserie Lipp, there are a dozen dives of dubious cleanliness but immense popularity. One of these—and a perennial favorite—is El Borrego Viudo.
While their tacos might not be the most generous in size, they're cheap and they're made and served quickly, two traits that keep clients coming back again and again and keep lines out the door on many nights. The restaurant is best known for its tacos al pastor, tacos stuffed with pork that has been roasted on a horizontal spit. Diners in the know like to ask for their tacos with an order of tepache—a fermented pineapple juice drink.