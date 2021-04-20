Where are you going?
Dulcería de Celaya

39 5 de Mayo
| +52 55 5521 1787
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 7:30pm

An art nouveau stained-glass sign welcomes you into the 140-year-old Dulcería de Celaya, a family-owned sweets shop near the Zócalo. Mexican treats such as aleluyas de pistache (dulce de leche sweets studded with pistachios) and buñuelos (tortilla-shaped pieces of fried dough sprinkled with sugar, cinnamon, and sugar cane syrup) pile high on aluminum trays. Before Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the shop decorates its window with a model of a cemetery and colorful skeleton candy figures. Inside, locals buy sugar skulls and polvorones, similar to Mexican wedding cookies, to celebrate the holiday.
By Tanvi Chheda , AFAR Contributor
