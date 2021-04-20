Dulcería de Celaya
39 5 de Mayo
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 7:30pm
Dulcería de Celaya, Mexico CityAn art nouveau stained-glass sign welcomes you into the 140-year-old Dulcería de Celaya, a family-owned sweets shop near the Zócalo. Mexican treats such as aleluyas de pistache (dulce de leche sweets studded with pistachios) and buñuelos (tortilla-shaped pieces of fried dough sprinkled with sugar, cinnamon, and sugar cane syrup) pile high on aluminum trays. Before Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the shop decorates its window with a model of a cemetery and colorful skeleton candy figures. Inside, locals buy sugar skulls and polvorones, similar to Mexican wedding cookies, to celebrate the holiday.
