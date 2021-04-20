Where are you going?
Dubrovnik Harbor

5 Ulica Nikole Tesle
Pearl of the Adriatic Dubrovnik Croatia
Harbor of Dubrovnik Dubrovnik Croatia
Pearl of the Adriatic Dubrovnik Croatia
Harbor of Dubrovnik Dubrovnik Croatia

Pearl of the Adriatic

Dubrovnik is known as the "Pearl of the Adriatic;" however, the bright blue waters around the harbor made me think more of sapphires. Croatia is a picturesque country with friendly people and delicious food. While the city is a great lesson in history, the surrounding countryside is breathtaking with lush gardens and panoramic views of the Adriatic.
By Mary Ann DeSantis

Doug Hansen
almost 7 years ago

Harbor of Dubrovnik

I was so impressed on our visit to Dubrovnik...the streets were so clean, the people friendly and the food was great. One of the fun things we did here was hire a boat from the harbor. A man and his son took us out in their small fishing boat and gave us a chance to see the harbor from the sea...the red tiled roofs and the stone walls of the city were an impressive sight. Even though their English was limited they did a good job of imparting their pride in their city, the sadness of the war and their gratefulness for peace.

