Dubrovnik Harbor

Harbor of Dubrovnik

I was so impressed on our visit to Dubrovnik...the streets were so clean, the people friendly and the food was great. One of the fun things we did here was hire a boat from the harbor. A man and his son took us out in their small fishing boat and gave us a chance to see the harbor from the sea...the red tiled roofs and the stone walls of the city were an impressive sight. Even though their English was limited they did a good job of imparting their pride in their city, the sadness of the war and their gratefulness for peace.