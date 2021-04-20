Land Gate
The best-known of the gates along the walls that ring Zadar is the Land Gate, once the main entrance to the city. If you only have time to see one of the gates—the Sea Gate, the Bridge Gate, and St. Rocco’s Gate are also popular—this is the one. Located by the Foša harbor with views of the water, it was built by the Venetian architect Michele Sanmicheli in 1543 and features a huge triumphal arch and two side arches, all decorated with images of Zadar’s patron saint, Chrysogonus. The winged lion of St. Mark hovering over the central arch is a reminder of Venice’s long rule over Zadar.