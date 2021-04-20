Do Brazil
St Barthélemy
St. Barts Beachfront DiningFrom elegant beachfront dining to laid-back lunches and romantic sunset-studded dinners, this is a great St. Barths beach bar and restaurant. Located right on the sand of Shell Beach, Do Brazil features a menu of appetizers, burgers, and entrées. Popular dishes include the tomato gazpacho, mahi-mahi burgers, and seared tuna steak with braised shiitake and miso sauce. With choices like banana panacotta and cheesecake trilogy, dessert might just be the best treat of the day.
Not in the mood for food? Do Brazil has a full menu of mimosas, margaritas, pina coladas, and specialty drinks to sip from a palm-shaded lounge chair.