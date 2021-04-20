De Witte Lelie
Keizerstraat 16, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
| +32 3 226 19 66
Photo courtesy of De Witte Lelie
De Witte Lelie, AntwerpThree 17th-century gabled homes were connected to create Antwerp’s quirkiest hotel, De Witte Lelie. Owners Ann and Bart Busschop stocked 11 rooms with such personal touches as paintings by the hotel’s night receptionist. Grab a drink at the diminutive Bronze Bar, or sink into a leopard-print couch in the lobby near the chess set. The hotel arranges tours with Tanguy Ottomer, the city’s most prominent personal shopper.
From $307. 32/(0) 3-226-1966. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.