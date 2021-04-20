Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

De Witte Lelie

Keizerstraat 16, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Website
| +32 3 226 19 66
De Witte Lelie, Antwerp Antwerp Belgium
Check Availability >

De Witte Lelie, Antwerp

Three 17th-century gabled homes were connected to create Antwerp’s quirkiest hotel, De Witte Lelie. Owners Ann and Bart Busschop stocked 11 rooms with such personal touches as paintings by the hotel’s night receptionist. Grab a drink at the diminutive Bronze Bar, or sink into a leopard-print couch in the lobby near the chess set. The hotel arranges tours with Tanguy Ottomer, the city’s most prominent personal shopper.
From $307. 32/(0) 3-226-1966. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By Jay Cheshes , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points