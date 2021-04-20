MAS | Museum aan de Stroom
Hanzestedenplaats 1, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
| +32 3 338 44 00
Photo by Filip Dujardin/MAS Museum
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm
Museum aan de Stroom, AntwerpThe Museum aan de Stroom showcases the art and history of the city. The ultramodern exterior features glass and red sandstone bricks stacked like Tetris tiles near the Scheldt River. The exhibit “Happy Birthday Dear Academie” honors the 350-year legacy of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts with works by alumni artists, including Peter Paul Rubens.
Hanzestedenplaats 1, 32/(0) 3-338-4434. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.