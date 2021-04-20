Contemporary Fashion Days
Antwerp, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
Photo courtesy of Tim Van Steenbergen
Contemporary Fashion Days, AntwerpDuring Contemporary Fashion Days, in April and October, bargain fever takes over the city as designers slash prices on garments from the previous season. Let the event’s app guide you to the studios of such Belgian design pioneers as Dries Van Noten and Ann Demeulemeester, two of the Antwerp Six, who helped put the city on the world style map.
32/(0) 3-226-1447. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.