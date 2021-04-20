Art Box
Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Artistic License: Art Box Stationery StoreNotebooks and markers and pencils, oh my! Art Box offers a kaleidoscopic array of school supply fun, a favorite among Korean students of all ages.
Found in various locations around Seoul, this colorful stationery shop sells everything from greeting cards and clocks to stickers and socks. Stock up on notebooks with quirky Korean sayings or mechanical pencils adorned with your favorite cartoon characters.
Just don’t try to shop here on a Saturday—you may be run down by hoards of schoolgirls looking for the latest in Hello Kitty paraphernalia.
F-17, COEX Mall, 58, Teheran-ro 87-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Public Art Reigns in Seoul
Since the Korean War ended in 1953, Seoul has had a lot of catching up to do, and it’s a testament to the creative Korean spirit that Seoul has not only grown into a bustling, modern city, but an artistic one as well.
Public art is serious business, and from the glitz of Gangnam to the hubbub of the downtown Myeongdong, sculptures and murals and various other inventive installations captivate the senses. While some are permanent and others of the pop-up variety, the art scene in Seoul remains a veritable work in progress.
Public art is serious business, and from the glitz of Gangnam to the hubbub of the downtown Myeongdong, sculptures and murals and various other inventive installations captivate the senses. While some are permanent and others of the pop-up variety, the art scene in Seoul remains a veritable work in progress.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
From Kimchi to Aquarium at the COEX Mall
Located underground beneath the distinct tiers of the World Trade Center building in Seoul is the largest underground shopping center in Asia.
COEX Mall is a world unto itself. An aquarium, kimchi museum, restaurants, and a movie theater are on hand to entertain, and of course there’s plenty of shopping—it is a mall, after all.
Linked to the Samseong Subway Station, COEX Mall is perfect for days too hot or too cold to be outside.
Note: Diehard Korean food fans may find the Kimchi Field Museum an interesting diversion. But for those who loathe the fermented cabbage dish? Not so much. If you do go, you’ll find it hidden away in the mall’s second basement level.
58, Teheran-ro 87-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
COEX Mall is a world unto itself. An aquarium, kimchi museum, restaurants, and a movie theater are on hand to entertain, and of course there’s plenty of shopping—it is a mall, after all.
Linked to the Samseong Subway Station, COEX Mall is perfect for days too hot or too cold to be outside.
Note: Diehard Korean food fans may find the Kimchi Field Museum an interesting diversion. But for those who loathe the fermented cabbage dish? Not so much. If you do go, you’ll find it hidden away in the mall’s second basement level.
58, Teheran-ro 87-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul