From Kimchi to Aquarium at the COEX Mall

Located underground beneath the distinct tiers of the World Trade Center building in Seoul is the largest underground shopping center in Asia.



COEX Mall is a world unto itself. An aquarium, kimchi museum, restaurants, and a movie theater are on hand to entertain, and of course there’s plenty of shopping—it is a mall, after all.

Linked to the Samseong Subway Station, COEX Mall is perfect for days too hot or too cold to be outside.



Note: Diehard Korean food fans may find the Kimchi Field Museum an interesting diversion. But for those who loathe the fermented cabbage dish? Not so much. If you do go, you’ll find it hidden away in the mall’s second basement level.



58, Teheran-ro 87-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul