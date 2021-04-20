Cloister Garden of the Hopital Notre-Dame a La Rose

Library of Notre Dame a la Rose

Whenever I visit an old castle, palace or other place here in Europe, I always anticipate the part of the tour where I will end up in the library. There are few other things that excite me more than the books, a comfortable chair to read them, a desk or writing table.



The one in Notre Dame a la Rose was no exception. Most of the books, over 100 years old, had to do with the medical and pharmaceutical fields.



You can keep your kindle and reading on your ipad; give me a comfortable chair and a good book any day.