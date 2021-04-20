Cloister Garden of the Hopital Notre-Dame a La Rose
Place Alix du Rosoit, 7860 Lessines, Belgium
| +32 68 26 86 57
In LessinesNot only is Lessines the birth place of one of Belgium's most famous artists, Rene Magritte, but it is also where you can find the Hospital Notre Dame a la Rose.
This is the church next to the hospital, taken from the hospital's garden where they grow not only flowers but plants that were used for medication.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
In Belgium: Interesting places have good beer
Like many places of interest in Belgium, you would often find that they also have their own brand of beer.
This is the case at the Notre Dame a la Rose hospital, and now museum. Other than an fascinating building with 800 years of history, you can all chill out before or after a look around at their cafe where coffee, tea, beer, etc. is served, as well as some delicious food.
This is the case at the Notre Dame a la Rose hospital, and now museum. Other than an fascinating building with 800 years of history, you can all chill out before or after a look around at their cafe where coffee, tea, beer, etc. is served, as well as some delicious food.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The cloisters at Hopital Notre Dame a la Rose
The cloisters of the 13th century hospital in the Belgian town of Lessines.
The hospital was founded in 1242 and was entrusted to the local Augustine nuns who looked after the patients both physically and spiritually.
Today you can visit the entire structure and discover its history.
The hospital was founded in 1242 and was entrusted to the local Augustine nuns who looked after the patients both physically and spiritually.
Today you can visit the entire structure and discover its history.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Library of Notre Dame a la Rose
Whenever I visit an old castle, palace or other place here in Europe, I always anticipate the part of the tour where I will end up in the library. There are few other things that excite me more than the books, a comfortable chair to read them, a desk or writing table.
The one in Notre Dame a la Rose was no exception. Most of the books, over 100 years old, had to do with the medical and pharmaceutical fields.
You can keep your kindle and reading on your ipad; give me a comfortable chair and a good book any day.
The one in Notre Dame a la Rose was no exception. Most of the books, over 100 years old, had to do with the medical and pharmaceutical fields.
You can keep your kindle and reading on your ipad; give me a comfortable chair and a good book any day.