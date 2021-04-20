Where are you going?
Cinemateca Portuguesa

R. Barata Salgueiro 39, 1250-044 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 359 6200
Learning About Film History Lisboa Portugal

Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm

Learning About Film History

Founded in the early 1950s by European film archive pioneer Manoel Ribeiro, this museum's mission is to safeguard film heritage.

In the Cupid Room is an exhibit of Magic Lanterns, an apparatus for projecting images onto glass painted in translucent colors. Also there are several collections of sound, lighting, video, decorative objects, and pre-cinema devices. Indie film festivals take place here too.

In the bookshop you can find not only film books but also DVDs. And on the same floor, on a nice terrace, you'll find a restaurant.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

