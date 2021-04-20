Cinemateca Portuguesa
R. Barata Salgueiro 39, 1250-044 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 359 6200
Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Learning About Film HistoryFounded in the early 1950s by European film archive pioneer Manoel Ribeiro, this museum's mission is to safeguard film heritage.
In the Cupid Room is an exhibit of Magic Lanterns, an apparatus for projecting images onto glass painted in translucent colors. Also there are several collections of sound, lighting, video, decorative objects, and pre-cinema devices. Indie film festivals take place here too.
In the bookshop you can find not only film books but also DVDs. And on the same floor, on a nice terrace, you'll find a restaurant.