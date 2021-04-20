Chico Hot Springs Horse Barn
163 Chico Rd
| +1 406-333-4933
Pack Up and Ride OnChico Hot Springs has one of the best stables in Montana, and offers fantastic pack trips into the greater Yellowstone region, Paradise Valley, and further afield. Chico's Horse Barn is operated by Rockin' HK Outfitters.
Season: Now open for fall/winter season 2014, weather permitting. Winter trail rides at Chico, guided x-country skiing and snowshoeing in Yellowstone National Park.
Rides:
The Pony Experience – 30 minutes – Ages 7 and under (age limits determined by wrangler) – this is a great way for the younger kids to get familiar with horses and have a short walk-around ride as well. Kids will get to pet and feed their pony, and then have a short ride with one of our experienced guides. $25.00
Trail Rides – ages 8 and over
One hour trail ride $45
Two hour trail ride $65
Half Day Ride – ages 8 and over – enjoy a 3-hour ride with one of our guides – snack included. $100
Full Day Ride – ages 8 and over – enjoy a full day horseback ride in Yellowstone National Park with Rockin’ HK Outfitters, lunch included. $200 per person, transportation not included, YNP entrance fee not included.
Children must be at least 8 years old to go on a trail ride, ages 7 and under can enjoy the Pony Experience.