Chico Hot Springs Horse Barn

Pack Up and Ride On

Chico Hot Springs has one of the best stables in Montana , and offers fantastic pack trips into the greater Yellowstone region, Paradise Valley, and further afield. Chico's Horse Barn is operated by Rockin' HK Outfitters.Season: Now open for fall/winter season 2014, weather permitting. Winter trail rides at Chico, guided x-country skiing and snowshoeing in Yellowstone National Park.Rides:The Pony Experience – 30 minutes – Ages 7 and under (age limits determined by wrangler) – this is a great way for the younger kids to get familiar with horses and have a short walk-around ride as well. Kids will get to pet and feed their pony, and then have a short ride with one of our experienced guides. $25.00Trail Rides – ages 8 and overOne hour trail ride $45Two hour trail ride $65Half Day Ride – ages 8 and over – enjoy a 3-hour ride with one of our guides – snack included. $100Full Day Ride – ages 8 and over – enjoy a full day horseback ride in Yellowstone National Park with Rockin’ HK Outfitters, lunch included. $200 per person, transportation not included, YNP entrance fee not included.Children must be at least 8 years old to go on a trail ride, ages 7 and under can enjoy the Pony Experience.