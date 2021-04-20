Chez Alina 33990 Masemola St, Dobsonville, Soweto, 1863, South Africa

A Real Taste of Soweto Meet Alina, one of Soweto's most vibrant and unstoppable entrepreneurs. She started out as a tourist guide years ago and realized that there was no authentic way to share the Township's food with the travelers she met. So what did she do? She covered the carport of her house, put out tables and chairs, and started to cook.



The result? Simply brilliant. The entire family works together, and in the middle of a regular neighborhood, in a Sowetan family home, you are now offered a multitude of African dishes; stews (lamb, beef), roasted chicken, vegetables, fish, rice and pap, a traditional South African porridge/polenta dish. Accompanied by an ice cold Castle (beer), this was one of my favorite local food experiences in South Africa.



Thanks Alina, for sharing your home, family and community–and letting us be locals for a while!



Nina Dietzel traveled to South Africa courtesy of South African Tourism, Collette and South African Airways. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Nina's trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/.



For more information on beautiful South Africa, please visit: http://www.southafrica.net/country/us/en/













