Le Cheval Blanc
809 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, QC H2L 1P1, Canada
| +1 514-522-0211
Sun - Sat 3pm - 3am
Spur the Pony at Le Cheval BlancLe Cheval Blanc is a beloved Montreal brewery that was doing craft before craft was cool. In 1986 this was licensed as Montreal's first brewpub. LCB pulls double duty as a busy diner in one of the city's liveliest neighborhoods, so it's worth checking out even if you're not a big beer fan—or if you're looking for a break from your poutine odyssey.
The White Horse (check out that translation) has an extensive drink list and a few interesting snacks on the bar menu.
The At'Chouff, a Belgian-stye pale ale, with 5.1% ABV, is my favorite Cheval Blanc brew, though I'm quite partial to the heavy Imperial Stout.