Charleston in Photos

We began making trips to Charleston several years ago. We go there with a couple friends of ours who love the city as much as we do. They had actually stayed there before as we had only done day trips to Charleston from Myrtle Beach with family before then. It is a charming city with so much history. Our favorite experiences are the carriage rides and the boat rides. We have taken haunted boat rides twice now and it is our favorite with Sandlapper Boat Cruise. The sunset cruise is nice too as you can see so much of the homes known as The Battery and yet get that water view of Charleston too. We were not a fan of the Dolphin cruise as they left you on an island for about an hour with nothing to drink and it was really hot. Make sure and visit the old slave market and if time allows visit one of the fabulous mansions or plantations -Calhoun House in Charleston or nearby Boone, Middleton or Magnolia are our faves.