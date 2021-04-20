Where are you going?
Chapultepec Castle (Castillo de Chapultepec)

Bosque de Chapultepec I Secc, 11100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 4040 5215
Chapultepec Castle: Witness to History
Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

Chapultepec Castle: Witness to History

Located on a hill that held sacred significance for the Aztecs is Chapultepec Castle, an impressive edifice completed in 1863. The castle, reputed to be the only royal castle in the Americas, has served many functions over the course of its history–royal and presidential residence, guest residence for dignitaries, military academy, observatory, and, most recently, museum– and as such, it holds many interesting tales.

The castle is referenced in the US Marines' "Battle Hymn of the Republic" (it's "the halls of Montezuma" featured in the song's opening line), and in modern times, it has served as a filming location for several movies, including Romeo + Juliet with Leonardo DiCaprio, so it has earned its spot in pop culture history, too.

Today, you can see the castle's interior in its current incarnation as the country's Museum of National History.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Sergio Zepeda
almost 7 years ago

A Castle with a View

Built in the 18th Century, the Chapultepec Castle has been through different times a summer palace, an imperial residence and a military academy. Today it hosts the Museo Nacional de Historia (National History Museum).

Among its collection you can find Louis XV furniture and impressive murals by David Alfaro Siqueiros, José Clemente Orozco and Juan O’ Gorman.

Visit Chapultepec Castle in the evening and finish your visit just before the sunset.

Manuel Sanchez Alvarez
over 6 years ago

City Run Uphill to the Castle

If you visit Mexico City and stay in the Chapultepec area (J.W. Marriott, Hyatt, Camino Real, Habitat, Presidente). Wake up early and run Reforma Avenue by the Zoo Fence and enter the last Gates across from the Anthropology Museum, then climb your way to the Gates of the Castle. That is about 2 miles. Enjoy the view and run back to the hotel for a hearty Mexican breakfast. Order huevos rancheros, you deserve it.
