Chapultepec Castle (Castillo de Chapultepec) Bosque de Chapultepec I Secc, 11100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo More info Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

Chapultepec Castle: Witness to History Located on a hill that held sacred significance for the Aztecs is Chapultepec Castle, an impressive edifice completed in 1863. The castle, reputed to be the only royal castle in the Americas, has served many functions over the course of its history–royal and presidential residence, guest residence for dignitaries, military academy, observatory, and, most recently, museum– and as such, it holds many interesting tales.



The castle is referenced in the US Marines' "Battle Hymn of the Republic" (it's "the halls of Montezuma" featured in the song's opening line), and in modern times, it has served as a filming location for several movies, including Romeo + Juliet with Leonardo DiCaprio, so it has earned its spot in pop culture history, too.



Today, you can see the castle's interior in its current incarnation as the country's Museum of National History.



