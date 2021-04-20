Chafariz Do Vinho - Enoteca

Drink delicious funky Portugese wine in a chilly castle wine bar

While wandering around Principe Real one night we were looking for a wine bar for after dinner drinks. We found this gem and ordered the port braised pears and some delicious Portugese wines. Finding a little nook upstairs to sit in makes it feel like you're in your own little castle and your wines hidden beneath in the castle cellars. Truly wonderful. We were sad not to have gone for dinner as the cheeses and small plates looked delicious!