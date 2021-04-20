Chafariz Do Vinho - Enoteca
Rua da Mãe d'Água à Praça da Alegria, 1250-000 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 342 2079
Tue - Sun 6pm - 1am
A glass of wine at Águas Livres Aqueduct in LisbonThis stone building, called the Mother-of-Water Fountain, is an old cistern where Lisbon locals used to fetch the water that flowed to the city along the monumental Águas Livres Aqueduct. Now, inside the cool walls, a wine bar has been constructed. Journalist and wine critic João Paulo Martins has selected the 300 labels stocked in the wine cellar (some stored in bottles along the stone chutes that used to rush with water). Small plate selections like carpaccio, seafood, cheeses, and different kinds of cold cuts can be ordered to accompany your wine. During happy hour, between 6 and 8:30 p.m., several wines are available by the glass or in curated flights.
Drink delicious funky Portugese wine in a chilly castle wine bar
While wandering around Principe Real one night we were looking for a wine bar for after dinner drinks. We found this gem and ordered the port braised pears and some delicious Portugese wines. Finding a little nook upstairs to sit in makes it feel like you're in your own little castle and your wines hidden beneath in the castle cellars. Truly wonderful. We were sad not to have gone for dinner as the cheeses and small plates looked delicious!
Ouro Preto
In chafariz restaurant you are going to find the best food in town. Delicious!