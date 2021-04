Centro de Cultura Casa Lamm

It's easy to walk past this palatial former residence on Álvaro Obregón without noticing it, as it's a bit retired from the street and sidewalk, but those in the know are aware that Casa Lamm is one of the city's top spots to find writers and critics discussing contemporary Mexican and Latin American literature and letters.In addition to hosting readings and talks by famed writers (among them the late Nobel prize winner, Octavio Paz), the buildings comprising Casa Lamm hold a library and archive, as well as a gallery exhibition space. If you decide to stick around for a spell, you can even enroll in the cultural center's degree programs, which offer masters degrees in the history of Mexico , contemporary art curation, and literary creation and appreciation, and a doctorate degree in art history.