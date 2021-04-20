Centro de Cultura Casa Lamm
Av. Álvaro Obregón 99, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5525 3938
Photo by Omar Bárcena
Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm
Casa Lamm Cultural Center, Mexico CityHoused in a mansion built in 1911, Casa Lamm is a cultural center, art school, and gallery. The permanent collection includes works by such notable Mexican artists as landscape painter Abelardo López and sculptor Jorge Marín. Sign up for a same-day lecture or enroll in one of the semester-long classes, which run the gamut from pre-Hispanic art theory to salsa dancing. —Joy Hepp
Avenida Álvaro Obregón 99, 52/55-5511-0899, casalamm.com.mx. This appeared in the May/June 2011 issue.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Contemporary Literary Culture at Casa Lamm
It's easy to walk past this palatial former residence on Álvaro Obregón without noticing it, as it's a bit retired from the street and sidewalk, but those in the know are aware that Casa Lamm is one of the city's top spots to find writers and critics discussing contemporary Mexican and Latin American literature and letters.
In addition to hosting readings and talks by famed writers (among them the late Nobel prize winner, Octavio Paz), the buildings comprising Casa Lamm hold a library and archive, as well as a gallery exhibition space. If you decide to stick around for a spell, you can even enroll in the cultural center's degree programs, which offer masters degrees in the history of Mexico, contemporary art curation, and literary creation and appreciation, and a doctorate degree in art history.
