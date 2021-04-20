Cementerio Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis

Pay Your Respects at a Colonial-Era Cemetery

Walk among elaborate headstones in a colonial-era cemetery with ocean views. Find the final resting places of famous Puerto Ricans like politician Ricardo Alegría and poet José Guatier Benítez, as well as Spanish poet Pedro Salinas and American writer Muna Lee.



The cemetery's seaside location has to do with Puerto Rican beliefs about the stark separation of life and death.



Located next to El Morro Fortress and Lighthouse, the cemetery is easily reached on foot from nearby attractions like San Cristobal Castle, or on the free tourist tram that runs between San Juan attractions during the day.