Cementerio Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis

Calle Cementerio, San Juan, 00926, Puerto Rico
Website
| +1 787-480-4617
A Storm Rolling in at San Juan Cemetery San Juan Puerto Rico
Pay Your Respects at a Colonial-Era Cemetery San Juan Puerto Rico
View from Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis Cemetery San Juan Puerto Rico

A Storm Rolling in at San Juan Cemetery

San Juan Cemetery lies on the coast adjacent to El Morro (San Juan's beloved fort) and nestled in the district La Perla, a rougher part of town. Its statues and tombs make it as beautiful as a New Orleans cemetery. Exiting El Morro, head down the grassy field to your left to catch this flustering overhead view. On this day, a powerful storm was rolling in, casting everything in gray.
By Stacey Bowers

Sandra Whiteway
almost 7 years ago

View from Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis Cemetery

The Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis Cemetery is near El Morro Castle in San Juan. It provides a beautiful view of the shoreline to Fort San Cristobal, including La Perla historical community.
Chris Ciolli
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Pay Your Respects at a Colonial-Era Cemetery

Walk among elaborate headstones in a colonial-era cemetery with ocean views. Find the final resting places of famous Puerto Ricans like politician Ricardo Alegría and poet José Guatier Benítez, as well as Spanish poet Pedro Salinas and American writer Muna Lee.

The cemetery's seaside location has to do with Puerto Rican beliefs about the stark separation of life and death.

Located next to El Morro Fortress and Lighthouse, the cemetery is easily reached on foot from nearby attractions like San Cristobal Castle, or on the free tourist tram that runs between San Juan attractions during the day.

