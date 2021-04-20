Where are you going?
Catedral de Lima

Jirón Carabaya, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
Website
| +51 1 4279647
Sun 1pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 1pm

Cathedral of Lima

The Basilica Cathedral of Lima stands on the Plaza Mayor and its contruction started in 1535. It also hosts the remains of Francisco Pizarro, the Spanish conquistador of Peru.
By Thierry del Prado

Manu Tessinari
almost 7 years ago

Visiting the remains of Pizzaro in the Cathedral of Lima.

Construction of the Cathedral of Lima, which is located at Plaza de Armas, started in 1535. Francisco Pizarro, the city’s founder, requested the architecture in neoclassical style inspired by the Seville Cathedral. The Cathedral has been damaged several times by earthquakes over hundreds of years. Inside, there are dozens of altars in different styles, the most stunning being the João Batista’s alter with a magnificent sculpture of Jesus Christ. The monumental size, the intricate altars, the magnificent ceiling and the main altar make this Cathedral a beautiful sight. The remains of Pizzaro lie in a chapel there.

