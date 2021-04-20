Catedral de Lima

Visiting the remains of Pizzaro in the Cathedral of Lima.

Construction of the Cathedral of Lima, which is located at Plaza de Armas, started in 1535. Francisco Pizarro, the city’s founder, requested the architecture in neoclassical style inspired by the Seville Cathedral. The Cathedral has been damaged several times by earthquakes over hundreds of years. Inside, there are dozens of altars in different styles, the most stunning being the João Batista’s alter with a magnificent sculpture of Jesus Christ. The monumental size, the intricate altars, the magnificent ceiling and the main altar make this Cathedral a beautiful sight. The remains of Pizzaro lie in a chapel there.