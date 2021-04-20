Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa de l'Ardiaca

La Casa de l'Ardiaca, Carrer de Santa Llúcia, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 932 56 22 55
La Casa de l’Ardiaca, Barcelona Barcelona Spain

More info

Mon - Fri 9:30am - 7:30pm

La Casa de l’Ardiaca, Barcelona

For good luck in Barcelona, go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle.

If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how slow the mail system really is.

This letterbox was designed by modernist architect Lluis Domenech i Montaner in 1902. Barcelona is full of stories and legends that have turned into fun traditions for tourists and locals too.

By Ruddy Harootian , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30