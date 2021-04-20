Casa de l'Ardiaca
La Casa de l'Ardiaca, Carrer de Santa Llúcia, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 56 22 55
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 7:30pm
La Casa de l’Ardiaca, BarcelonaFor good luck in Barcelona, go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle.
If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how slow the mail system really is.
This letterbox was designed by modernist architect Lluis Domenech i Montaner in 1902. Barcelona is full of stories and legends that have turned into fun traditions for tourists and locals too.