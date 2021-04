La Casa de l’Ardiaca, Barcelona

For good luck in Barcelona , go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle.If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how slow the mail system really is.This letterbox was designed by modernist architect Lluis Domenech i Montaner in 1902. Barcelona is full of stories and legends that have turned into fun traditions for tourists and locals too.