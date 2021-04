Canoe is one of the most beautiful restaurants in Atlanta . Request a table outside and listen to the birds chirp in the natural surroundings. You can even sit at little tables and chairs right on the edge of the Chattahoochee River. You'll see locals paddling by in their canoes as the sun sets and can stroll through their herb and vegetable garden. Canoe is only about 15 to 20 minutes from the city center.