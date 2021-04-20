Where are you going?
Canoe

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA
Website
| +1 770-432-2663
Fresh Local Fare on the Chattahoochee River Atlanta Georgia United States
Sun 10:30am - 2:30pm, 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

Fresh Local Fare on the Chattahoochee River

Also located on the Chattahoochee River, Canoe provides beautiful views of the water and celebrates local seafood and other ingredients. The restaurant showcases Springer Mountain chicken, Carolina rabbit, and Enchanted Springs rainbow trout as some of the most popular dishes. Outdoor live music adds to the ambiance.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

Sarah Brooks
over 6 years ago

Sipping cocktails on the Chattahoochee River.

Canoe is one of the most beautiful restaurants in Atlanta. Request a table outside and listen to the birds chirp in the natural surroundings. You can even sit at little tables and chairs right on the edge of the Chattahoochee River. You'll see locals paddling by in their canoes as the sun sets and can stroll through their herb and vegetable garden. Canoe is only about 15 to 20 minutes from the city center.

