Canoe 4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA

More info Sun 10:30am - 2:30pm, 5:30pm - 9:30pm Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

Fresh Local Fare on the Chattahoochee River Also located on the Chattahoochee River, Canoe provides beautiful views of the water and celebrates local seafood and other ingredients. The restaurant showcases Springer Mountain chicken, Carolina rabbit, and Enchanted Springs rainbow trout as some of the most popular dishes. Outdoor live music adds to the ambiance.