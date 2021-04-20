Pulpit Dinner
Pulpit Pop-Up DinnersAfter Zach Meloy decided to close his restaurant Better Half, one of Atlantas beloved dining rooms, patrons were genuinely upset. Zach resurfaced with an intimate pop-up dinner idea. You sign-up over email (dinners are around $100/ person) and you may, or may not get invited to sit at the table of 14 strangers in a semi secret loaction. I was lucky to attend Pulpit Supper #19, with the following Georgia focused dinner menu:
–Snacks & Stuff
–Roasted Pear and Onion Soup, Chestnut, Balsamic
–Pork Sausage Raviolo, Rutabega, Smoked Cabbage
–Grilled Duck, Cauliflower and Such, Duck Neck Gastrique
–Maytag Blue, Burned Onion, Guava, Pita
–Guanabana Cream Sicle
–'Banana Pudding'
–Firewater and Candy
It was a cool format, daring and different food, and of course, I liked being thrown into a room with a bunch of local food loving strangers. What was a bit of a challenge though was that this 5-course extravaganza followed an extensive lunch at Krog Street Market earlier that same day. I'm still on a diet.
Warm thanks to the fun and fabulous Hotel Clermont for hosting me while I explored Atlanta, a city that keeps getting better with each visit.