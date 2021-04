Pulpit Dinner

Pulpit Pop-Up Dinners

After Zach Meloy decided to close his restaurant Better Half, one of Atlantas beloved dining rooms, patrons were genuinely upset. Zach resurfaced with an intimate pop-up dinner idea. You sign-up over email (dinners are around $100/ person) and you may, or may not get invited to sit at the table of 14 strangers in a semi secret loaction. I was lucky to attend Pulpit Supper #19, with the following Georgia focused dinner menu:–Snacks & Stuff–Roasted Pear and Onion Soup, Chestnut, Balsamic–Pork Sausage Raviolo, Rutabega, Smoked Cabbage–Grilled Duck, Cauliflower and Such, Duck Neck Gastrique–Maytag Blue, Burned Onion, Guava, Pita–Guanabana Cream Sicle–'Banana Pudding'–Firewater and CandyIt was a cool format, daring and different food, and of course, I liked being thrown into a room with a bunch of local food loving strangers. What was a bit of a challenge though was that this 5-course extravaganza followed an extensive lunch at Krog Street Market earlier that same day. I'm still on a diet.Warm thanks to the fun and fabulous Hotel Clermont for hosting me while I explored Atlanta, a city that keeps getting better with each visit.