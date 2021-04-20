Canada Olympic Park

Olympic-Style Adrenaline in Calgary

In 1988 Calgary hosted the Olympic Winter Games and launched into fame in the movie “Cool Runnings.” Now you too can pretend you’re on the Jamaican bobsled (or “bobsleigh” in Canadian) team by taking a ride down the actual track that was used in the Olympics. All the drivers are Olympians themselves, ensuring that you’re in good hands for your 80-second ride. It’s a thrill to feel the bobsled pick up speed as you zip around the track’s 14 turns. It is one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had. After all, do you know anyone else who can say they’ve been down an Olympic bobsled track?



If that’s not enough, you can get the feel of an Olympic ski jumper by zip lining off the top of the 90m ski jump. The scariest part of the zipline is actually the anticipation: getting hooked into a harness and then walking down the open stairs to the launch platform. Once you’re hooked onto the line, the ride itself is surprisingly smooth as you race through the air at 75 mph. A parachute controls your speed: wear it all the way down for a slower ride or wait till the last minute to open it for maximum velocity. Once you’ve conquered the monster hill, a second, more traditional, zipline takes you back to the start house.



Unlike most cities that host the Olympics, the facilities built for the ’88 games remain in use: Canada’s Winter Olympic Team trains at the facility. The best part? Proceeds from all the activities support the teams.



[Travel courtesy of Travel Alberta]