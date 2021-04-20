Camino Real Polanco Mexico

Modern Mexican Architects All in One Place

When the Camino Real in Polanco opened in 1968, just in time to host athletes competing in that year's Olympic Games, it was considered a cutting-edge design hotel, and nearly 50 years later, it remains in the vanguard.



Everyone who was anyone in the world of mid-20th-century Mexican architecture (and even some architects and designers from abroad) seemed to have had a hand in the design of this hotel, including Ricardo Legorreta and his mentor, Luis Barragán. The structure, in bright, warm pinks and yellows, evokes a pyramid, and its Noguchi fountain out front is an eye-catching focal point.



Don't stop at seeing the exterior; take a turn through the lobby and public areas to see more of the features that defined the work of these two iconic architects.



