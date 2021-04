Café Bar Cèntric Carrer de les Ramelleres, 27

Drinks, tapas and people-watching at Cèntric

This clean and cozy bar/café in the midst of Barcelona 's Raval neighborhood is cheap and good. The cafe amb llet is hot and creamy in the morning, and evenings, there's not much better than a frosty beer and some patatas bravas with friends. Grab a spot at the window for some of the best people-watching in Barcelona.Opening hours are 8am to 9:30pm Monday-Thursday, 8am to 10:30pm Fridays, and 12pm to 10:30pm Saturdays and Sundays.