Café Bar Cèntric Carrer de les Ramelleres, 27

27 Carrer de les Ramelleres
Website
Drinks, tapas and people-watching at Cèntric Barcelona Spain

Drinks, tapas and people-watching at Cèntric

This clean and cozy bar/café in the midst of Barcelona's Raval neighborhood is cheap and good. The cafe amb llet is hot and creamy in the morning, and evenings, there's not much better than a frosty beer and some patatas bravas with friends. Grab a spot at the window for some of the best people-watching in Barcelona.


Opening hours are 8am to 9:30pm Monday-Thursday, 8am to 10:30pm Fridays, and 12pm to 10:30pm Saturdays and Sundays.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

