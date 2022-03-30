Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Block Kitchen + Bar

201-5 Banff Ave, Banff, Alberta, Canada
Website
| +1 403-985-2887
Block Kitchen + Bar Banff Canada

More info

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Block Kitchen + Bar

You can find a respectable beer selection at most Banff Avenue restaurants, but a well-crafted cocktail requires a little more intel. For a fabulous mixed drink, head to Block Kitchen + Bar on Caribou Street, an intimate venue specializing in all things shaken and stirred. With concoctions like the Gin Beetroot Sour and the Coffee & Artichoke Negroni, you'll be glad you ventured off the main drag. You can grab tapas and gourmet sandwiches here too, like the Red Devil Calamari appetizer with spicy Thai sauce or the Kuterra Salmon on ciabatta bread. Keep in mind this teeny spot has limited seating, so arrive early or roll in fashionably late to get a seat.
By carolina novotny , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID Has Launched—and Is Coming to an Airport Near You
Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID Has Launched—and Is Coming to an Airport Near You
Earn 120,000 United Miles and Lounge Access With This New Credit Card Offer
Earn 120,000 United Miles and Lounge Access With This New Credit Card Offer
Flower Therapy: A Wine-Free Way to Relax in Sonoma Wine Country
Flower Therapy: A Wine-Free Way to Relax in Sonoma Wine Country
The U.S. Ski Resorts for the Best Spring Season Action This Year
The U.S. Ski Resorts for the Best Spring Season Action This Year