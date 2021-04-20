Where are you going?
Budget Bikes

Plaça de la Llana, 3, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 933 04 18 85
Go green with an orange bike Barcelona Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

WIth shops all over town, there's sure to be a Budget Bikes location near wherever you're staying the city. Budget bikes are reasonably priced, but more importantly are high quality Dutch bicycles, great for cyclists used to a sturdy cycle at home. Budget's tours are well-priced, and similar to other company's tours around the city, with one exception: the Pink tour is a tour designed to show visitors the highlights of Barcelona's LGBT scene, focusing mainly on the city's Gaixample district.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

