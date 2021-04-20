Swim With the Sharks

There's nothing like seeing a whale shark for the first time. Their sheer size makes you feel so small and humble, like in the presence of a god from a Miyazaki movie.



In Boundary Island, you have the option to feed or even swim with whale sharks. Feeding them shrimp is a funny experience, considering a car could fit in their mouths. The tank is a little small, but I think being hand-fed shrimp all day makes up for it.



