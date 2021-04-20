Bonsecours Market

The silver dome of the Bonsecours Market (Marché Bonsecours) is hard to miss, whether you are wandering the streets of Old Montréal or looking at the skyline from the water. Completed in 1847, it was the city's main market for nearly a century, but by 1963 it had been abandoned. Today it has been restored and houses a number of small stores featuring works by Canadian artisans and designers as well as a brewpub, ideal for a break when exploring the neighborhood.