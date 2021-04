Bonsecours Market

The Bonsecours Market is hard to miss, whether you are walking around Montréal's historic center or looking at the skyline from the harbor. A silver dome caps the long building, which dates from 1844 and was modeled on Dublin's Customs House. It looks more like a stately civic building than a market, and in fact it was Montréal's city hall for a while, as well as the seat of Canada 's parliament for one session. After serving as the central market of the city for nearly a century, it closed in 1963 and was largely abandoned until 1992, when it reopened as the home of a visitors' center for Montréal's 350th anniversary. Today it houses a dozen or so boutiques featuring works by local designers, as well as a few restaurants that make for good pit stops on a day of sightseeing.