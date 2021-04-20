Where are you going?
Bodhi Playa Purple

Puerto Diablo, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
Vieques Pride Puerto Diablo Puerto Rico

Vieques Pride

For over 50 years, Vieques was used by the US Navy as a training and bombing range. After much controversy and major protests by environmentalists and Puerto Ricans, the operations finally ceased in 2001. Although the five-decade occupation displaced many local residents, it also prevented the land from being overdeveloped. The military land was returned to the Puerto Rican government and was designated as the Vieques National Wildlife Refuge, a protected area that covers 70% of the island. This patriotic photo was taken from a neighborhood beach east of Isabel Segunda in the area that borders the refuge park.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

