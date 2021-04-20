West Beach Plunge Reserve
100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
| +1 787-626-1100
In the Lap of LuxuryReserve this room in West Beach—my first experience at a Ritz-Carlton resort was magical.
Our personal butler (embajador) escorted us to our room and described all the features of our quiet, luxurious oceanfront stay. However I was staring out the glass doors at our private plunge infinity pool, manicured gardens, lounge chairs, and beautiful blue waters of Puerto Rico's north coast.
The Ritz-Carlton has a variety of rooms available to meet couples or families needs, but to get close to everything, try to reserve a first floor room with a pool in building six. You'll be a quick walk from breakfast, the lobby and the main pool. Enjoy!