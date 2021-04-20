Where are you going?
West Beach Plunge Reserve

100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
Website
| +1 787-626-1100
In the Lap of Luxury Dorado Puerto Rico
Reserve this room in West Beach—my first experience at a Ritz-Carlton resort was magical.

Our personal butler (embajador) escorted us to our room and described all the features of our quiet, luxurious oceanfront stay. However I was staring out the glass doors at our private plunge infinity pool, manicured gardens, lounge chairs, and beautiful blue waters of Puerto Rico's north coast.

The Ritz-Carlton has a variety of rooms available to meet couples or families needs, but to get close to everything, try to reserve a first floor room with a pool in building six. You'll be a quick walk from breakfast, the lobby and the main pool. Enjoy!
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

