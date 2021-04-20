Positivo Sand Bar 100 Dorado Beach Drive

Tarte & Tasty Island Cocktail Is there a better way to relax on the beach than with a well crafted signature cocktail of tropical juices and quality vodka? No, there isn't.



This is one of the first places you encounter upon entering through the open air lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach with your first breathtaking view of the ocean. You'll have no choice but to wander down by the pool and eventually make your way into Positivo, where you can dine under their terrace, at the bar in funky chair, or out in the sand with a cool breeze.



We chose the sand, and were immediately greeted with a friendly face offering a menu of several signature cocktails - all of which sounded delicious. We chose one with passionfruit (parcha) and other natural juices.



My taste buds were definitely not prepared for the kick of tartness, followed by the sweet sugary blend as you continued to sip. I felt like I was encountering a new drink with each sip - especially as I watched the colors of a sunset sink deeper into the bottom of the glass.



Stop here first while your bags are delivered to your room, and soak up the view as you prepare to relax in this tropical hideaway.