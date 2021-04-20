Playa Flamenco
Flamenco Beach, Flamenco, Culebra 00775, Puerto Rico
Photo by Oscar Garces/age fotostock
Playa FlamencoVieques may get more airtime when it comes to promoting Puerto Rico’s offshore islands, but the other “little sister” island, Culebra, attracts visitors for its famous Playa Flamenco, which was once named a world's-best beach by the Discovery Channel. No one really remembers or cares when the superlative was bestowed, because as far as they're concerned, Culebra retains the honor. Puerto Ricans come from the mainland to spend holiday weekends here, and even when it's crowded, there's plenty of room for everyone to enjoy the perfect sand and surf.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Relaxing & Picturesque Beach
This gem is a MUST see. Travel by ferry or small plane to this island and then taxi on over to this beach. With no high rise resorts along the beach it is this beautiful, relaxing dream world. You can camp or stay in one of the few condos/villas to rent.
almost 7 years ago
Shoreline for Days
On Flamenco Beach, Culebra Island.
almost 7 years ago
White Sand and Ruins
US tank left over on Flamenco Beach, Culebra Island.