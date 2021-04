Playa Flamenco

Vieques may get more airtime when it comes to promoting Puerto Rico ’s offshore islands, but the other “little sister” island, Culebra, attracts visitors for its famous Playa Flamenco, which was once named a world's-best beach by the Discovery Channel. No one really remembers or cares when the superlative was bestowed, because as far as they're concerned, Culebra retains the honor. Puerto Ricans come from the mainland to spend holiday weekends here, and even when it's crowded, there's plenty of room for everyone to enjoy the perfect sand and surf.