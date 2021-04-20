Where are you going?
Playa Flamenco

Flamenco Beach, Flamenco, Culebra 00775, Puerto Rico
Playa Flamenco Flamenco Puerto Rico
Relaxing & Picturesque Beach Flamenco Puerto Rico
Shoreline for Days Flamenco Puerto Rico
White Sand and Ruins Flamenco Puerto Rico

Playa Flamenco

Vieques may get more airtime when it comes to promoting Puerto Rico’s offshore islands, but the other “little sister” island, Culebra, attracts visitors for its famous Playa Flamenco, which was once named a world's-best beach by the Discovery Channel. No one really remembers or cares when the superlative was bestowed, because as far as they're concerned, Culebra retains the honor. Puerto Ricans come from the mainland to spend holiday weekends here, and even when it's crowded, there's plenty of room for everyone to enjoy the perfect sand and surf.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jenna Edelmayer
almost 7 years ago

Relaxing & Picturesque Beach

This gem is a MUST see. Travel by ferry or small plane to this island and then taxi on over to this beach. With no high rise resorts along the beach it is this beautiful, relaxing dream world. You can camp or stay in one of the few condos/villas to rent.
Michael Messina
almost 7 years ago

Shoreline for Days

On Flamenco Beach, Culebra Island.
Michael Messina
almost 7 years ago

White Sand and Ruins

US tank left over on Flamenco Beach, Culebra Island.

