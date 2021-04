Bahia de La Chiva in Vieques

Vieques is a 21-mile wide island off the eastern coast of Puerto Rico with unspoiled, Caribbean shoreline. It’s an ideal destination for independent travelers seeking a tropical escape sans the gaudy resorts. Secluded white sand beaches? Check. A magical bio-luminescent bay? Check. Laid-back towns with diverse food options, affordable inns, and boutique guest houses? Check.