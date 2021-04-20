Bloukrans Bridge Bungy Jump Bloukrans River Bridge, Tsitsikamma, Plettenberg Bay, 6600, South Africa

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

World's Highest Bungy Bridge–HELL NO! But that doesn't mean that you won't want to hop off this insane height (216 metres (709 ft) above the Bloukrans River!). For my part, I happily watched from across the canyon. I am a chicken, what can I say...



For the more brave amongst us, here's the info:

http://www.faceadrenalin.com/



Nina Dietzel traveled to South Africa courtesy of South African Tourism, Collette and South African Airways.



For more information on Collette Travel, please visit: http://www.gocollette.com/

For more information on beautiful South Africa, please visit: http://www.southafrica.net/country/us/en/