Bloukrans Bridge Bungy Jump

Bloukrans River Bridge, Tsitsikamma, Plettenberg Bay, 6600, South Africa
+27 42 281 1458
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

World's Highest Bungy Bridge–HELL NO!

But that doesn't mean that you won't want to hop off this insane height (216 metres (709 ft) above the Bloukrans River!). For my part, I happily watched from across the canyon. I am a chicken, what can I say...

For the more brave amongst us, here's the info:
http://www.faceadrenalin.com/

Nina Dietzel traveled to South Africa courtesy of South African Tourism, Collette and South African Airways. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Nina's trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/.

For more information on Collette Travel, please visit: http://www.gocollette.com/
For more information on beautiful South Africa, please visit: http://www.southafrica.net/country/us/en/
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

Amy Wilson
almost 7 years ago

Leaping for a Thrill

Unlike other countries, the policy in South Africa is if you sign up, you have to jump there is no backing out of jumping from the worlds tallest bridge bungy and be thankful for that! Despite the intimidating height, this is an unbelievable experience!
